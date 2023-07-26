Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Securities

SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BLTE traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 121,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,714. Belite Bio has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Belite Bio ( NASDAQ:BLTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

