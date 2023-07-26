Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 245,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $947.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

