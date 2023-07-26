Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.