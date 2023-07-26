Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Purchases $33,435.00 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a market cap of $978.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

