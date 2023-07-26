Berry (BRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $585.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Berry Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Berry

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Berry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.