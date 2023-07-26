Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $224.94 million during the quarter.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 2.6 %

BGFV stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGFV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.