BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

NYSE:BILL traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in BILL by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in BILL by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its position in shares of BILL by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of BILL by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

