BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioAtla Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 106,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,178. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BioAtla by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

