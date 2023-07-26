BioAtla (BCAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioAtla Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 106,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,178. BioAtla has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.
BCAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
