Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Announces Earnings Results

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.69 on Wednesday, hitting $264.62. 240,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,956. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 101.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.