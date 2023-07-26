Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41. Biogen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.35.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.76. 1,226,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

