Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Down 3.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $324.00 to $320.00. The stock traded as low as $265.60 and last traded at $267.00. 540,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,029,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.54.

Insider Activity

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen Trading Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

