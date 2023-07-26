BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Lance Alstodt Buys 4,200 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) CEO Lance Alstodt acquired 4,200 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $10,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioRestorative Therapies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 134,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,605. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.13.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 14,361.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
