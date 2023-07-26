Black Hills (BKH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Black Hills has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.65-$3.85 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

