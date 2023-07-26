BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

