Blackstone Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Blackstone has increased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Blackstone to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

