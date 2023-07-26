Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 416,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

