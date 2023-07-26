BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTXGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

