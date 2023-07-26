BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. BM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

