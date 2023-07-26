BMO Capital Markets Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $210.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.