BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$175.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$167.21.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,786. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$144.71 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$159.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

