Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $46.26. 17,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,983. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

