Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Boot Barn has set its Q1 guidance at $0.79-$0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.70-$5.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BOOT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 489,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boot Barn by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 7,720.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 310.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 138,334 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

