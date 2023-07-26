BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect BorgWarner to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY23 guidance at $4.60-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.60-$5.15 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BWA opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 79.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5,731.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

