Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.94. 406,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

