Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,935,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,571,250. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

