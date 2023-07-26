Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Brightcove has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.03-$0.10 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at -$0.04–$0.01 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%.

NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,600. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

In related news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Debevoise purchased 14,945 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,111.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,075,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,601.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,318 shares of company stock worth $362,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Brightcove by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

