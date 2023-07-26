Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $43,800.66 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,215,251 shares in the company, valued at $24,053,021.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 95,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

