Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Buys $43,800.66 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,215,251 shares in the company, valued at $24,053,021.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $925.01.
  • On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $558.60.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Brightcove by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 95,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 162.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

