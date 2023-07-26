Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 11,182 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,381,456.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,318 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $43,800.66.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.5 %

Brightcove stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $49.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.