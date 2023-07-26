Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 11,318 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,215,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,053,021.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $925.01.
  • On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

