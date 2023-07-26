Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 11,318 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,215,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,053,021.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,182 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $43,945.26.

On Monday, July 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 233 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $925.01.

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 17.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

