BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $948.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.68. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

