Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 50.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 102,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,363,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 230,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,334,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,021,000 after purchasing an additional 182,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.