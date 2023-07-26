Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Shares of BNL opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $22.72.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.46%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
