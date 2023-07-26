Brokerages Set Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $493.42 million, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,448,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 182,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

See Also

