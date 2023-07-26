Brokerages Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target at $65.00

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $54.97.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $72,080,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after buying an additional 1,639,283 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,185,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,321,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.