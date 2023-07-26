Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 542,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,088. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $27,912,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at about $13,581,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $9,724,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.