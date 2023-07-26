Brokers Issue Forecasts for Investar Holding Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
ISTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Investar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.
