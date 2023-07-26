Brokers Offer Predictions for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

BMRC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 738.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 642.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

