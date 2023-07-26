Brokers Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $94.19. 1,001,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,963. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $98.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,878 shares of company stock valued at $425,666 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

