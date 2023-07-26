Brokers Set Expectations for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

CSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 33,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Tilden Delay acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,740,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CapStar Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

