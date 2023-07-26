Brokers Set Expectations for Moderna, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.10. 1,298,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,664. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,393,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 27,155 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $3,302,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,254,991.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,067,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,393,385.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,005 shares of company stock worth $51,074,675. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

