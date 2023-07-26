Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.77. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after purchasing an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 528,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,761,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,807,000 after buying an additional 96,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

