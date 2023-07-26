Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,169. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 593,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.