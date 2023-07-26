Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 972,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,736. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

