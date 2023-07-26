Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 18.34%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $72.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.