BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 17,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

