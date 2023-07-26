BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $17.50.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.