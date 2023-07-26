Builders FirstSource (BLDR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Builders FirstSource has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.73. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $149.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.