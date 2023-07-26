Bumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,640 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 191% compared to the average volume of 4,683 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bumble by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 43.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the period.

Bumble Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

