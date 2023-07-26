Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Bunge has set its FY23 guidance at at least $11.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00- EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BG opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

