C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. StockNews.com started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

