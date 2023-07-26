C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.35. 11,347,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 24,686,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.38.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.