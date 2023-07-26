Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-$5.11 EPS.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.29. 180,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,369. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

